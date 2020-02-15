Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Creative Planning lessened its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American States Water were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE AWR opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

