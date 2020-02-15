Creative Planning Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLMT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

CLMT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

