Creative Planning Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Creative Planning cut its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

