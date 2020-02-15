Creative Planning Has $228,000 Stake in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. County Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $176.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that County Bancorp Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

