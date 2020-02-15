Creative Planning Has $232,000 Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 148.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 36,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 18.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of STOR opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.