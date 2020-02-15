Creative Planning Invests $182,000 in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BTZ stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.