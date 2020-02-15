Creative Planning Invests $202,000 in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 374,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.97.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

