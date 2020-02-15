Creative Planning Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

