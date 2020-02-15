Creative Planning Makes New $215,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $72.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

