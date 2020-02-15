Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:WRI opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

