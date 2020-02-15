Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the third quarter worth about $274,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $10.19 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

