Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 17,130 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

