Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 3,239 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after buying an additional 741,907 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,741,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,575,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28,362.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 143,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 143,230 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

