Creative Planning Sells 2,475 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $12.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

