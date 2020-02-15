Creative Planning Sells 257 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after acquiring an additional 456,926 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,283,000 after acquiring an additional 665,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 821,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after acquiring an additional 348,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

