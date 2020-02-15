Creative Planning Takes $201,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th.

