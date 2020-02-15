Creative Planning Takes $204,000 Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 50.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $55.75 on Friday. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

