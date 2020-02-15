Creative Planning Takes Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 37.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $40.06 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

