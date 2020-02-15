Credit Suisse Group Boosts Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $82.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group restated an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

In other news, insider Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $852,942.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,617.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 12,687 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $868,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,385.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,828 shares of company stock worth $6,099,362 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

