CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 12.33.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.