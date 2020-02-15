David Pujades Sells 10,500 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $233,061.60.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $788,193.90.

On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56.

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,597,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

