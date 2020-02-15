David Seat Sells 4,200 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.