Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.98. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 116,019 shares traded.

DNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $473.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 459,974 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,172,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 117,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,938,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 371,143 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

