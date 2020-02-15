Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $10.85

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.85. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 5,529,696 shares changing hands.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

