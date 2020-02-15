Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

