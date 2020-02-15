Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domtar were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 577.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 2,233.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter worth $417,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Domtar by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domtar by 50.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

UFS opened at $34.20 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

