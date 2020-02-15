Ellen Costello Buys 8,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00.

DBD stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.