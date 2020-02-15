EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $75.38

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.16, but opened at $75.38. EOG Resources shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 115,307 shares trading hands.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.