First Trust Advisors LP Buys 183,790 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 220.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,790 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of TC Pipelines worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790,517 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 1,183,526 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCP. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

NYSE:TCP opened at $41.18 on Friday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

