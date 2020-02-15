First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.41% of SITE Centers worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $12.99 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.