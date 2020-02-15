First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 186.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

ARE opened at $174.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,821.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,121. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

