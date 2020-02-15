First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.64 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Schneider National worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 119.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 1,279,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $6,176,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 13.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 879,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 102,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 220.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 99,124 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

