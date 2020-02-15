First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,618 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

HDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

