First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 36,594 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

