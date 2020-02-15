First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 208,888 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 208,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

