First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.