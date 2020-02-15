First Trust Advisors LP Sells 80,673 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Murphy Oil worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,129. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

