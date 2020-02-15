FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 8,210 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 132,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 31,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 939,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $130,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $155,383,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,409.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

