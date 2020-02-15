Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore Sells 5,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,426 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.