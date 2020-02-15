Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Acquires $66,050.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.22. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

