GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in GATX were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in GATX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GATX by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in GATX by 455.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

GATX stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

