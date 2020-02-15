Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,803 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,293,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Genpact by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,459,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,551,000 after buying an additional 418,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.77 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

