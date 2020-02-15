Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $229.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $210.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $206.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Global Payments by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 71,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

