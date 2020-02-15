Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 30,072.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $215,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth about $310,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

