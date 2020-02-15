Harri Kytomaa Sells 1,700 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00.

Exponent stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

