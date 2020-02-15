Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NYSE:OSW opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $932.66 million and a PE ratio of 33.91.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

