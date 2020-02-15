Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up to $28.88

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.26, but opened at $28.88. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 201,089 shares traded.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

