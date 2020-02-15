Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,421 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

