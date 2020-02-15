HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.59.

HSBC stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HSBC by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in HSBC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

