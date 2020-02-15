Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50, 5,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 931.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 238,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 163,296 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

